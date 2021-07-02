YAKIMA, WA - Many cities in Yakima County prohibit using fireworks to help lessen firework fires and injuries. The wind, higher temperatures, and fireworks could be a dangerous combination if people aren't careful.
"We prepare for this weekend not just a few weeks before this holiday weekend, but we do our training year round," said City of Yakima Fire Department Chief, Aaron Markham.
Even with year-round training, Chief Markham said he's worried about the number of fires that may start from the unusually high temperatures.
"With the possibility of increasing just the fires that can be prevented, just adds to the call volume and the stress on our firefighters," said Markham.
With fire crews already so busy, getting the rest they need to fully prepare may be harder than usual.
Chief Markham said firework laws are here for a reason, not only can they start fires, but they also can cause serious injuries. He encourages everyone to go out and watch the firework show safely at the fairgrounds this weekend.
"It's going to be a lot bigger display than anyone can get from a firework stand," said Chief Markham.
Chief Markham said he feels a little relief with Yakama Nation banning firework use from 1 to 6 p.m. until July 31st.
When fire crews aren't attending to fires, they will be patrolling neighbors, taking away illegal fireworks, and disposing of them properly.
"The safer you are, the less we have to come out there and give you a hand," said Chief Markham.