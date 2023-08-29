BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-The Board of Commissioners of Benton County Fire District #1 will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, August 29 to discuss a complaint against an employee and possible litigation, the meeting is open to the public.
The hearing comes after a lawsuit was filed in June by Firefighter/Paramedic Samantha Ward.
The lawsuit alleges a pattern of discrimination based on sex, harassment, and whistle-blower retaliation since Ward was hired in 2020.
According to court documents the alleged harassment was perpetrated by BCFD1 staff and Fire Chief Lonnie Click.
Male superiors reportedly made statements to Ward that women can't be promoted on the same basis as men because they are too abrasive and nobody would listen to a young female according to court documents.
Another co-worker allegedly made statements to Ward to the effect that women don't belong in the workplace because the Bible doesn't support women working with men.
The lawsuit alleges that Ward tried to submit a formal, written complaint concerning the harassment to Chief Lonnie Click, but that he refused to accept it.
According to court documents, Chief Click repeatedly asked Ward to have drinks with him at a cabin in Montana, at a bar and at his home.
On one occasion Ward did meet with the Chief at his home to discuss workplace issues. According to the lawsuit the Chief allegedly hugged Ward and referred to her as "pretty."
The lawsuit says at a training meeting in 2022 something was physically thrown at Ward after she voiced her opinion on the training discussion.
She attempted to report the incident according to the lawsuit.
Soon after that report, she was confronted about an unrelated issue without union representation present and without a hearing being scheduled in what the lawsuit alleges to be a form of retaliation.
Court documents show Ward's lawyer sent a cease and desist letter to BCFD1 concerning personal invitations from Chief Click and harassing statements from co-workers.
According to the lawsuit in addition to the continued harassment, BCFD1 also tried to block her from becoming a Lieutenant by denying training opportunities.
Ward said after returning from maternity leave in August she was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending Tuesday's hearing.
"This has been a very stressful time given the conduct I've been facing," she said.
A Loudermill hearing takes place as a form of due process for a public employee before disciplinary action is taken.
Ward said she has never had a verbal warning and the notice she received had complaints she had never heard prior to the lawsuit and her months-long maternity leave.
The Loudermill hearing according to Ward's lawyer seems related to the lawsuit filed against the district and potentially another form of retaliation.
"I will attempt to defend my character and my reputation," Ward said. "I believe by going and standing there I will hopefully still stand up for the rights of fellow female firefighters, and hope I can continue to serve as a role model."
After a request for comment, BCFD1 Sent a statement reading:
Benton County Fire District #1 has a long-standing tradition of training and employing a diverse group of volunteer and career firefighters and paramedics. We are aware that an employee has made allegations against the agency. To preserve the integrity of the investigation proceedings we cannot comment on this employee matter at this time.
Allegations in the lawsuit filed against BCFD1 in June 2023:
- The BCFD tolerated harassment on the basis that women cannot be promoted on the same basis as men.
- Different treatment on the basis of gender concerning engine boss qualifications that are not allowed for male Lieutenants.
- Retaliation/Hostile work environment: The BCFD allegedly took part in and tolerated a hostile environment.
- Whistleblower retaliation for quality assurance complaints alleging that the BCFD condoned retaliatory action after the Firefighter Paramedic lodged her complaints.
- Discrimination in violation of Title VII: BCFD denied Firefighter Paramedic a promotion based on sex.
- Disparate impact in violation of Title VII: alleges engine boss requirement is discriminatory based on sex due to the fact that it was never previously required for male employees.
- Hostile work environment on the basis of sex: comments and actions directed toward female Firefighter Paramedic were discriminatory and harassing.
- Retaliation in violation of Title VII: In retaliation to complaints lodged by the female Firefighter Paramedic the BCFD changed her work shift and location and gave her negative evaluations to block career opportunities.
