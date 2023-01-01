WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station.
Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community's help.
"Recently my kidney functions declined and it was apparent that I would need a kidney transplant," said Newton.
Captain Newton was diagnosed in his mid 20's with Polycystic Kidney Disease.
According to the American Kidney Fund, Polycystic Kidney Disease is a degenerative condition that causes growths on kidneys.
Captain Newton says a normal sized kidney is about the size of a fist, his are the size of a football.
P.K.D. is genetic and Captain Newton and his wife worry that their son might develop it as well.
Heather Newton, Captain Newton's wife had this to say " What about my son, we have the same blood type, so I'd match my son's blood type more than I'd match my husband's. So not being able to try to see to donate was really hard for me.
As of right now Captain Newton is on a transplant list if a kidney becomes available, until then Newton is on light duty at the fire station managing the fleet of trucks.
Even as Newton goes through this he still thinks about others.
"If you can't help me, maybe you'd have the awareness to help somebody else.
As Captain Newton calls it...a big ask for a big give.
