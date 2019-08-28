Local firefighters participate in 'Mobile Fire Training Experience'

KENNEWICK, WA - Brand new, state of the art technology used for firefighter training is in the Tri-Cities for three days thanks to a national company called LION.

The purpose of the LION Mobile Fire experience is to give firefighters safe, realistic and repeatable firefighting experience with the latest technology.

"The problem in the fire service today is being able to do real life fire training scenarios," says Will Antunes, LION Distribution Sales Manager.

This is only the second time the company that works with first responder equipment, training and repairs has brought its trailer to the northwest.

The technology mimics live fire and real fire scenarios but in a digital safe and clean environment.

The company also offers new gear that helps reduce the chance of firefighters getting cancer, by helping lower the amount of contact they come into with toxic matter.