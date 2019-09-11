Local firefighters remember 9/11

YAKIMA, WA - As we remember those who lost their lives, we also honor the first responders who ran towards danger to help.

"After it happened it kind of brought more awareness to our jobs," said Marcus Hudson, firefighter with the Yakima Fire Department (YFD).

Hudson has worked as a firefighter for the YFD for the past 24 years.

He still remembers how he found out about the events 18 years ago.

"I remember waking up in the morning and seeing it on TV with my family and at that time we didn't really know what was going on. It was just devastating to everybody. We didn't know if we were at war," said Hudson.

Trent Nelson was fresh out of school when he saw everything happen on his TV. On September 10th, he didn't know what he wanted to do with his life. But on September 11th, that changed when he saw those who risked their lives to help others.

"I think it was the start of my desire to serve. I remember that day and seeing everybody participate in the days after just seemed really honorable what everyone was doing," said Nelson.

They both said this tragic event has made fire departments across America and here locally a lot stronger.

"It did help with the fire service training, us working with other departments making sure we respond together," said Hudson.

"Training and the way we operate with other agencies the way we collaborate it top-notch," said Nelson.

They're not only stronger but also closer.

"It made our fire service closer together, it made us closer with our brothers at different fire stations throughout the country and with other services police, military, everyone has kind of came together," said Hudson.

Both Hudson and Nelson say they will use 9/11 to remember all those who lost their lives all those years ago.