KENNEWICK—
Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael described yesterday, March 15, as “a very busy day for the KFD,” after responding to three residential fires within six hours.
The first fire, around 2:30 p.m., was at 109 E 13th Avenue, where a shed was on fire. Firefighters took only minutes to extinguish the fire with water, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries.
The fire is considered suspicious at this time for several reasons, including several people who do not live there fleeing when firefighters arrived.
The second fire was around 7:45 p.m. at 1573 W 52nd Avenue. Two adults had been inside when they noticed a burning odor, evacuated and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived at the two-story home, noting smoke escaping the garage and the eaves of the roof. The fire was extinguished quickly, leaving minimal damage and no injuries. KFD reported the cause of the fire as a problem with the furnace.
The last fire occurred at 8:14 p.m. at 109 E 13th Avenue for the second time. The same shed was found on fire again. Several people who do not live there fled from the property. This fire was put out within minutes as well. There were no injuries, but this fire is also considered suspicious.
Several other agencies also responded to each incident. After the second fire, Kennewick Police Department increased patrols around 13th Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.