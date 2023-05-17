KENNEWICK, Wash.- Local food truck Swampy's BBQ will break ground on Monday, May 22 to begin their expansion to a new building.
Swampy's BBQ purchased a high-visibility parcel in a partnership with Pipeworks, LLC to accommodate for its growing popularity.
"Swampy's BBQ is one of the region's most acclaimed food trucks and an anchor tenant at the Columbia Gardens Food Truck Plaza, and we're thrilled to see them grow," said port CEO Tim Arntzen.
According to the Port of Kennewick, this sale is a result of the work put into transitioning the Columbia Gardens neighborhood from an industrial waterfront to an attractive destination within Kennewick's Historic Waterfront District.
This is the first land sale at Columbia Gardens. Five additional parcels are for sale on the waterfront as well.
The ground breaking will take place on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at 215 E. Columbia Drive.
