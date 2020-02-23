Local group gives back to the community with clothes

BENTON CITY, WA - A group dedicates their time to just helping out. The group is called ''Friendship Kitchen.''
The group often hold events for those who could use an extra hand. They've hosted potlucks, fundraisers and more. But on Sunday, they were giving out clothes and toys. For some people, it can be a blessing to receive free clothes they cannot afford.
Ida Boyd knows what it means to struggle as early in her life, she was homeless with her then 3 month old child. "It made me realize how quickly you can go from your life is just fine, to living out in a car and trying to figure out where your food is going to come from, how are you gonna get your kids clothes."
Boyd turned the page but she didn't forget. She uses her past as fuel to help others who are struggling, with the help of her family. "It makes me feel good that I can help," said Boyd as Sunday's social and clothing exchange. "It makes me feel good that my kids have learned to help, all my kids help out with different programs whether they are volunteers at animal shelters and stuff like that."
Boyd also encourages others to pay it forward, no matter what it is. "Anybody could make the biggest difference. Offering somebody a ride if they don't have a ride. offer to when you go grocery shopping, saying do you have a ride to the store."
Friendship Kitchen is available on Sundays, but they are always open to help.
For more check out their Facebook page. If you would like to donate, you can drop off your donation at the Benton City Chamber of Commerce.