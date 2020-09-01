Local gyms form coalition to ask governor to open up

TRI-CITIES, WA- Over a dozen gyms in the Tri-Cities area have formed a coalition with the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and have written a letter to Governor Jay Inslee asking him to allow them to open their business.
Right now gyms can only offer their services in an outdoor classroom format. That class can only have five or fewer people. The coalition would like to see gyms be given the ability to have people inside, especially after the governor has lifted some restrictions for gymnastic gyms.
"Given that the governor has already reduced restrictions on the gymnastics industry, the fitness coalition is asking to open at 25 percent of their normal capacity and also reducing instructor to student ratios to a ratio of 1 to 10," said Jim Arneson who is the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce Chair of Local Government Affairs Committee.
The coalition believes that it is in the best interest of the community's physical and emotional health to open up gyms. They cite exercise can help relieve stresses and anxieties that many may be experiencing during the pandemic. They also believe this can provide the public a safer option to exercise when bad weather occurs.
"We have had a string of many 100 degree days and we are in another week of those now which has made it dangerous for many of our community members to get out and exercise," said Arneson. "We know fall is coming, it is going to be cold again which will also hamper the community's ability to exercise."
The coalition has a scheduled meeting for Wednesday with the governor's office and the Department of Health to further discuss their options. To read the full letter click here.