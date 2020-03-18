TRI-CITIES - The corona virus is challenging businesses to adapt and change at unprecedented rates. Daily new government regulations in addition to growing health concerns are causing business owners to make serious decisions that can impact the futures of their businesses. At a glance, it is a dark time for our local small business community. However, upon careful examination, the strength and perseverance of our local business community is creating a silver lining on this otherwise somber reality. Businesses are adapting changing, modifying, and fighting to survive and our local community is rallying around them cheering them on.

One example of a pivoted business model is the recent addition of services from Columbia Basin Hearing Center. “We realized very quickly that we serve a very vulnerable population in our offices and felt it our social responsibility to keep them safe,” said Dr. Neil Aiello, Audiologist and owner of CBHC while he explained the decision to stop in-person appointments.

Columbia Basin Hearing Center quickly adapted to the situation and found solutions to both keep their patients safe, and still take care of their hearing needs which were immediately implemented this week. Starting Monday, they launched telehearing consultations, mobile hearing services, door to door hearing aid delivery, curbside services, and remote programming of hearing aids. They are limiting in-person appointments to emergency basis only and taking extreme precaution to disinfect and sanitize their offices after each patient contact. The result? Thankful patients that are still receiving their hearing care in addition to staying home and staying safe.

Dr. Shannon Aiello completed her first mobile hearing aid fitting today on a 96-year-old patient that would not have been able to attend his appointments to get his hearing aids with the current conditions. “This patient was excited to get his hearing aids as his granddaughter was flying in tonight to visit from California. It would have been so disappointing to cancel his appointment, but I knew he could not come into the office,” she continued. “It was gratifying to know he is now able to engage in the conversation with his family tonight and for the next few weeks of social distancing.”

The latest generation of hearing technology now have remote programming capabilities, which means if a patient needs a sound adjustment, they can directly communicate with their hearing care provider using an app to send requests and settings back and forth. This technology can eliminate tradition appointments for sound adjustments. “This is a newer technology to the hearing care space, and we are embracing it to keep our patients safe during this time,” says Dr. Neil Aiello.

These services are not new to CBHC and typically have fees associated with them, however the Aiello’s made the decision to wave all fees for these services to any local patient with a hearing emergency during this time of social distancing.

“We care about anyone with hearing loss that is not able to get help with their hearing aids due to closures of businesses or fear of contracting this terrible virus,” Dr. Shannon Aiello states. “That being said, we plan to stay open and be HEAR for the Tri-Cities."