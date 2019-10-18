KENNEWICK, WA - Kamiakin High School's FFA chapter is hosting a pet food drive for local Tri-Cities animal shelters Friday through Saturday.

Kamiakin FFA members said it's really important to them to support local shelters and really get involved in the community.

George Dress with Kamiakin FFA, said although this chapter does community outreach projects often, this is the first year they are donating food to local shelters.

"Sometimes people don't think the animal shelters when they want to help in the community so we decided to change that," Dress said.

Throughout the weekend, members will be collecting mainly any brand of dog or cat food but will accept other types as well.

"We just really like to get involved and that part of what FFA is, really helping our community out," Dress said.

Senior Elisabeth Reid has been in FFA for her entire high school career and with their agriculture backgrounds, helping animals was a no-brainer.

"We're really big into giving back to the community, and in order to do that it's not just about the people, it's about the pets too. Giving the pets hope is just a wonderful feeling,"Reid said.

Dress said the chapter will continue to do more community events like the pet food drive in the future.

The local chapter will collect pet food donations from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Ranch & Home in Kennewick.