Local high school hosts suicide prevention walk

RICHLAND, WA - The numbers are staggering. Suicides since 2000 have jumped nearly 50 percent among kids 15 to 19 years old.

In the Tri-Cities alone, there have been 21 suicides in the past five years among those 18 and under. Richland High sophomore Giovanni Belsito remembers a couple of his peers who died.

"I call it a crisis because a lot of what's going on here, a lot of people don't understand," Belsito said.

Four years ago, Richland High started "Take Strides to End Teen Suicide," a walk created to help destigmatize and bring attention to suicide prevention.

"This whole suicide prevention is pretty big. There are a lot of people here in Richland that are afraid of reaching out because they don't know if there's going to be consequences or not," Belsito said.

This week, its students are speaking up on the issue. Every day of the week, Richland High is wearing a different color to raise awareness on suicide prevention. Today faculty and the student body wore white, which stood for 'kindness.'

This year, the school started printing the suicide hotline and the local crisis response number on the back of student ID cards. Richland High has also emphasized educating through workshops, trainings, and even its morning announcements.

But Giovanni thinks there is still more room for change.

"Having groups-- more support groups. More support groups for these kind of thoughts... but not just suicidal, just depression in general," Belsito said.

Wednesday's walk will help take a step toward that change.

Both Richland and Hanford High Schools invite everyone to attend the "Take Strides to End Teen Suicide" event, which will start at 6 pm tomorrow at Fran Rish Stadium. Students from Pasco High School are also joining the event. The event is free and there will be speakers, vendors and community groups and resources.

And please remember -- there is help available, anytime you need it. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, you can always call the national suicide prevention lifeline, 800-273-8255. You can also text 741741.