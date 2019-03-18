KENNEWICK, WA – In partnership with their school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) group, two students at River View High School in Finley are leading a Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign March 18-22. Community members are encouraged to drop off donations for local victims of domestic violence between 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the high school each school day this week.

Deisy Herrera and Sandy Estrada are Finley juniors with a passion for bringing an end to domestic violence. According to DoSomething.org, 25 percent of women worldwide will experience domestic or dating violence in their lifetime. “Boys who witness domestic violence are two times as likely to abuse their own partners and children when they become adults.”

Donations of the following items may be dropped off at River View High School in Finley: cell phones, toothpaste, deodorant, laundry detergent, and other household items. Finley’s SADD group will deliver the donations to Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Resources and data about domestic violence prevention can be found on the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website at ncadv.org. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1−800−799−7233.

For more information about Finley’s awareness campaign, contact RVHS Counselor, Rebekah Duty, at rduty@finleysd.org.