KENNEWICK, WA - The owners of Carmine's Italian Restaurant announced via their Facebook page on Monday that they will be retiring.

The Facebook post explained that the popular restaurant's namesake, Carmine, is 82 years old, and his wife, Joyce, will be 80 years old next year. The restaurant is well-known for their flavorful family-style pasta dishes prepared daily by the couple and their family.

The post exclaims: "It has been a fantastic 11 ½ years, however, we are ready to slow down and spend more time with the kids, grandchildren and great grands."

Carmine's took first place in the Tri-City Herald's 2019 People's Choice Awards for Best Italian Cuisine, and have claimed the #2 and #3 spots years prior. As written in the Facebook post, "What better time to step out of the race than when you reach the top."

Their last day in business will be Saturday, December 21st, 2019. They thank their customers and followers for many years of support, and invite everyone to come by for dinner one last time before their retirement.