Kennewick - A local Kennewick artist has the opportunity to be published in an international art book. 26 year old, David Lopez, strangely enough got this once in a lifetime chance from a simple message on Instagram. David has been actively pursuing art for 6 years now, his work has been featured at different galleries all over the Tri-Cities. After seeing his work on Instagram a year ago, Guto Ajayu Culture, sought him out to be a part of their 4th Art Anthropology book. This organization is based in Madrid, where they curate and organize different projects and cultural books every year.
"I honestly believe that we are all an artist in our own way, whether its with drawing, cooking or if you're a gardener. There is literally an artist in all of us, thats something I truly believe" said David Lopez, local Kennewick artist.
David is one of 55 artists from around the world that was chosen to be showcased in this new book. He submitted 3 of his art pieces to be shown in the book as well as a picture of himself so everyone around the world knows who he is as an artist. The 4th Art Anthropology book will be published on February 15th. If you would like to see the rest of the artists or purchase the book your self we have the link to the Guto Ajayu Culture website.