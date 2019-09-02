Local kids hope to become E-Sports competitors

PASCO, WA - It is no secret that video games could be the next career for kids to follow.

This year alone, a 16 year old won $3 million at a Fornite tournament.

Our NBC Right Now team talked to Lincoln Pennington, 13, who started playing video games not to make money, but to stay connected with friends.

"I just started to like video games because that's how I talked to my friends before I got a phone," said Pennington.

He got his first gaming console as a Christmas gift... an Xbox.

Now, Pennington is a good Fornite player, but not just good he is almost elite.

The average kills per game in Fornite is between 4 and 6.

Pennington has gotten more than 12 in a single game alone.

He often plays with Gavin Ferrell, friend, who wants to start making money out of video games to buy new assets for his gaming set up.

Ferrell's mom wishes they could do something different.

"I would prefer them being outside doing things active," said Ferrell.

Both Pennington and Ferrell could make a career in video game streaming because of their talents and skills.

But their parents still want them to be normal kids.

Lincoln ins't allowed to make any money from his streams yet according to his parents, but in the future, he could be the next kid to make millions of dollars from playing.