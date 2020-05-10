Local latin band adjusts to no live concerts

PASCO,WA- Since big concerts and shows have been banned under the stay at home orders for Washington state, many musicians have been forced to adjust the way they play music.

One Latin Grammy nominated band from Pasco, Los Canarios de Michoacán, has been making sure the show goes on. The band has been live streaming their get togethers so they can continue to practice their craft as well as connect with their fans.

"We try to get together maybe once or twice a month to kind of not lose that touch or have that practice and people can still listen to our music from their houses," said Tony Nava.

Los Canarios plays from their studio with a complete set like it is a real concert. From guitars to drums to real sound equipment the performance is like you are there live with them. Even though it is a real performance the band says it doesn't feel the same as performing in a packed venue.

"It's different through a camera, when you are live it is a different energy which feeds us that's what we really thrive on," said Valentin Castillo. Although the band is still working on their craft from practicing to song writing, they are doing other things as well. Each member is working other jobs to stay active as well. "A lot of us have been doing field work others painting, we are doing what we use to do either before music or what the rest of our family does," said Carlos Barajas. The band doesn't know when their next live performance will be but they are staying ready when it comes.