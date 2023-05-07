ELLENSBURG, Wash. —
Local Law Enforcement agencies are partnering up with the Special Olympics for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The event will take place on top of Cop on Top to allow more people to participate.
The event is scheduled to start on May 20, at 2:00 p.m.
The lower county events will starts at the Pickleball Courts at the West Ellensburg Park with a walk/run available.
Both routes will be contained within Rotary and Irene Rhinehart Parks with pickelball games at the end.
The upper county events start off at the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School.
That walk/run will be followed by lawn games.
