TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
Most law enforcement agencies around the Tri-Cities are participating in Take Back day, all events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richland Police Department (RPD): medications may be dropped off at the RPD station at 871 George Washington Way, Richland.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO): Deputies will have a booth set up outside the Franklin County Courthouse, 1016 N. 4th Avenue, to collect prescription medications.
Pasco Police Department (PPD): Officers will be collecting unused medications at the Wal-Mart on Road 68.
Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO): Deputies will be at a drop-off location at 1304 Dale Avenue in Benton City.
Kennewick Police Department (KPD): Prescription medications may be dropped off at the police station at 211 W. 6th Avenue, Kennewick.
