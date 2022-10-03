KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District.
The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts.
BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not click on the link for $10 off a T-shirt.
PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco Police Department is also warning people to not fall for a T-shirt scam that claims to be a fundraiser for the Police Department.
Pasco Police say they are not holding a fundraiser and that their logo is being used without permission to appear official and scam people.
