PPD T-shirt scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District.

The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts.

BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not click on the link for $10 off a T-shirt.

PASCO, Wash.-

The Pasco Police Department is also warning people to not fall for a T-shirt scam that claims to be a fundraiser for the Police Department.

Pasco Police say they are not holding a fundraiser and that their logo is being used without permission to appear official and scam people.