YAKIMA, WA- The Deputy State Fire Marshal, Robert Wittenberg said people "Can only buy between noon and 11 p.m. However, discharge is only allowed between 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and 1 a.m. the next morning. Those are the only times you can discharge throughout the state.>
Wittenberg says safety should be a priority.
"You got to make sure they are placed in a safe level surface, free and clear from any flammable objects in the area nearby."
The next step is a bucket of water.
"When the fireworks have been discharged or even the duds you probably want to put those in some water so they can soak overnight so that they don't happen to re-light or create other fire concerns."
Richland does allow non-areal fireworks. However, cities like Kennewick, Pasco and Yakima do not allow fireworks at all.
Yakima Fire fighter say just because fireworks are not allowed it does not mean other things should be shot in the air.
Shift Commander, Jeff Pfaff with Yakima Fire Department said
"A lot of people go outside and they take their gun and point it in the air and bang, bang, bang and they'll shoot."
He added, "A reminder is that everything that goes up has to come down."
Pfaff says the best way to keep people safe is to celebrate in other ways.
"Take pots and pans. Scream and yell, celebrate, have some friends cheer with each other but weapons are not designed to be shot up in the air," said Pfaff.