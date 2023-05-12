TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The right to due process normally gives those accused of a crime the right to a fair and speedy trial.
It's a right that has become difficult to deliver on with backlogs from COVID-19 shutdowns and state mandates regulating defense attorneys without funding according to leaders that met today in Pasco.
“We are certainly in crisis mode. We are having to use ARPA funds to keep the system afloat. We can’t try cases because of backlogs and we can’t hire attorneys because Counties across the state simply cannot afford to pay them," said Mike Gonzalez, Franklin County Administrator.
He said without help from the state more criminals could end up back on the street and in court, it could mean worse defense for people that can't afford a private lawyer.
"The current crisis we face in the field of public defense is nothing less than the inevitable result of an attitude that manifests itself legislatively, judicially and executively by the unilateral imposition of various unfunded mandates on the counties, said Larry Zeigler, OPD Manager for Franklin County.
Many of the leaders who spoke agreed and said more funding and a solution at the state level would be necessary to help counties across the state encourage defense attorneys with college loans and families to take a job in smaller counties.
Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisinger said defense attorneys are integral in being there for people in crisis. The defense team speaks with the accused truthfully and walks them through the situation.
Without them, cases can't be tried which can mean putting criminals back on the street and a lack of that due process.
“Ultimately that's what we all want to see, right. We want to see these folks get the help that they need so that they can get out of the criminal justice system, not commit crime. So that they're getting help and healing and our community is safe,” Eisinger said.
