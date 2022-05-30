PACIFIC NORTHWEST -

Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those we've lost in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Our leaders in the Pacific Northwest sharing this on Twitter,

"This memorial Day the cost of liberty is again in our mind on this day of honor. We think of Trudi's great-uncle Phillip Tindall who was reported dead in France ins 1918, then emerged wounded but alive weeks later. We honor all those who scarified their life," says WA Governor Jay Inslee.

"Honored this #MemorialDay2022 to be at Eagle Point National Cemetery with everybody gathered today at this sacred spot in Southern Oregon remembering their loved ones who lost their lives in courageous service to our country," says Senator Ron Wyden.

Senator Maria Cantwell saying, "Today we pay tribute to the brave service member who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. From our nation's earliest days, the best among us have always answered the call to serve."

President Joe Biden taking to twitter honoring and remembering as well.

"On Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who gave their lives in the service of America, in the service of freedom, and in the service of justice. We are free because they were brave, and we live by the light of the flame of liberty they kept burning. We are forever grateful."

Oregon Governor Kate Brown stating, "On #MemorialDay, and every day, we remember the fallen. We take this day to honor our veterans, fallen heroes, service members, and their families across Oregon. Together, we resolve to remember those who have given their lives in the name of peace, freedom and democracy."

"Happy Memorial Day! Take a moment today to remember and honor those who have served and given their lives to our great nation," says Representative Dan Newhouse, "We salute you."

Senator Patty Murray tweets, "Today, we honor the brave women and men–and their families–who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country. We will always remember the servicemembers who lost their lives defending our freedoms. #MemorialDay"