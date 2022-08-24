WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Today President Biden forgave student loan debts of up to $10,000 for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year.
Pell Grant recipients are eligible to have up to $20,000 of debt forgiven, and monthly payments were capped at %5 of monthly income.
The payment pause on student loans was also extended through the end of the year.
Today's announcement from the President was welcomed by those with outstanding student loans and several prominent regional legislators weighed in as well.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), released a statement saying, "Tonight, tens of millions of borrowers across the country who've been saddled with student debt can sleep easier knowing their balances will finally go down and millions will see their debt wiped out entirely."
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-05) said, "Taking out loans to pursue a college degree is a personal choice. Part of making that decision is accepting responsibility for repaying the money you borrowed."
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), tweeted that "Pursuing an education shouldn't land you in financial handcuffs. This is great news for every American being forced to make hard decisions between paying off their student loans and putting food on the table. I'll continue pushing for student debt relief at every turn."
Governor Kate Brown (D-OR), tweeted in support of the announcement, "Everyone deserves access to quality higher education without the crushing weight of lifelong student debt. This is excellent news for Oregonians and will help ease the financial burdens of many low- and middle-income families."
NBC Right Now has not found reactions from Representative Dan Newhouse, Representative Kim Schrier, Senator Maria Cantwell or Governor Jay Inslee.
