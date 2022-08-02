WASHINGTON D.C. — The Senate voted 86-11 to approve a bill offering enhanced health care and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. As the bill heads to President Joe Biden’s desk, regional legislators are responding to the decision.
Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) was among the legislators who voted to pass the act. It includes $36 million for a new Veterans Affairs clinic in Tri-Cities. This will keep veterans in the area from having to travel to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla in order to receive adequate care.
“With this bill, generations of toxic-exposed Washington state veterans will finally be able to get the high-quality care they need and have earned, and VA will get the resources needed to process claims efficiently and better serve our vets,” said Murray. “There’s a lot we need to do to really make sure the VA works for veterans, but passing the PACT Act will make a difference and save lives.”
The bill automatically covers treatment for veterans who served after September 11, 2001, expands exposure coverage across numerous new missions and creates a framework for establishing toxic exposure presumptions of service.
“The PACT Act will help over 124,000 post-9/11 veterans living in Washington state get care if they were exposed to toxins,” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). “This legislation also specifically authorizes funding to expand the VA Richland Outpatient Clinic, giving Tri-Cities area veterans more primary care, mental health, and specialty care options.”
At this time, Murray and Cantwell are the only two regional legislators who have openly commented on the vote.
