TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Mid-Columbia Libraries invites readers to feel "all the feels" this winter season during its annual winter reading challenge from December 17 through January 31.
"All the feels" is a reading challenge for all ages and provides a way for students to stay engaged with reading and connected to the library during winter break.
Online registration for the reading challenge is now open. Readers log their time spent reading and complete activities starting December 17. Readers can also register at any Mid-Columbia Library branch.
Participants will learn the history of emojis and their importance, while learning about fully expressing themselves, all while earning badges on a bingo card.
Everyone who earns a bingo badge by January 31, 2023, will receive a winter reading mug (teens and adults) or a free book (kids).
