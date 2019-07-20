KENNEWICK, WA - 50 years ago in 1969 the Atomic Cup now known as the Water Follies was entering it's fourth year in the Tri-Cities. The same day as drivers were preparing to speed across the Columbia river, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were getting ready to descend onto the moon.

Craig Johnson who was there that Sunday in July remembers the atmosphere of that day.

"It was certainly different there was all of that excitement and that was the topic of conversation that's what dominated the headlines," said Johnson.

Despite all eyes being on the water people's attention were focused on what was happening in space.

"At that time we had some loud speakers along the river I remember it being between heats but it may be that they delayed the start of the heat somewhat but at a certain point they cut in and picked up the radio broadcast of the lunar landing," said Johnson.

After the words the "Eagle has landed" filled the airwaves of the Columbia River, Johnson describes a moment that he will never forget.

"Spontaneous cheers just erupted all down the shoreline and across the river the viewers that were on the other side were cheering and you could hear that echoing across the river," said Johnson. "It was just I really don't have the words to adequately describe it but it was chilling and thrilling."