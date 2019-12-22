PASCO,WA- As Christmas gets closer, more and more people are coming home for the holidays including those who are serving our country. One military member from the Tri-Cities received a special welcome home Sunday at the Tri-Cities airport.

Along with his family, Corporal Adam Baker a marine intelligent specialist was greeted by numerous veterans that live in the Tri-Cities. Those veterans belong to a group called Operation Thank You an organization that does their part to support local veterans such as sending care packages and planning special welcome home greetings. The organization gave Baker a signed card and many gifts as well as flag line.

Baker is a Tri-Cities native and has been a marine for 3 years. He was most recently deployed for seven months across different parts of the Pacific Ocean and Middle East. For him this surprise was a Christmas gift he never could have imagined.

"I don't really show a lot of emotion but definitely when I saw these people here just for me it definitely brought some up," said Baker.