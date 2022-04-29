KENNEWICK, Wash. - 

On Saturday, April 30, nearly 30 local vendors will gather at the "Market with Mums," a stroller-friendly outdoor market offering a large variety of products. The vendors are primarily women and mothers. 

The market is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 604 S Jefferson Street. 

All of the vendors donated items for raffle baskets. All proceeds from the raffle baskets will go toward Grace Kitchen, a job training discipleship program for impoverished women. 

The market will also feature a donation drop-off location for Karma Kloset, a nonprofit collecting professional women's clothing in all sizes. 

Market with Mums is hosted by J.Rich Creative and features these vendors:

  • Anytime Aprons
  • Apex Planty Plants
  • Busy Bee Creations
  • Butterfly FX
  • Canna Conscious Botanicals
  • Chunkys & More
  • Clean Coconut Soap
  • Crafty Hawk Mom
  • Desert Treasure Microgreens
  • Es Lit Candle Co
  • Handmade by Jayme Crow
  • Holy Macaron
  • Lani Lane Co
  • Mailable Art Prints by Megan Cook
  • Mazzie Designs
  • Nickerson Wood Works
  • Paradise Pastures
  • Pepperly Co 
  • Rise Crystal Jewelry
  • Tastefully Simple
  • The Crafty Ladies
  • The Trendy Trailer
  • Whimsy Love
  • Wild Love and Co 
  • Wild Sprinkle Cupcakes
  • Zipease