KENNEWICK, Wash. -
On Saturday, April 30, nearly 30 local vendors will gather at the "Market with Mums," a stroller-friendly outdoor market offering a large variety of products. The vendors are primarily women and mothers.
The market is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 604 S Jefferson Street.
All of the vendors donated items for raffle baskets. All proceeds from the raffle baskets will go toward Grace Kitchen, a job training discipleship program for impoverished women.
The market will also feature a donation drop-off location for Karma Kloset, a nonprofit collecting professional women's clothing in all sizes.
Market with Mums is hosted by J.Rich Creative and features these vendors:
- Anytime Aprons
- Apex Planty Plants
- Busy Bee Creations
- Butterfly FX
- Canna Conscious Botanicals
- Chunkys & More
- Clean Coconut Soap
- Crafty Hawk Mom
- Desert Treasure Microgreens
- Es Lit Candle Co
- Handmade by Jayme Crow
- Holy Macaron
- Lani Lane Co
- Mailable Art Prints by Megan Cook
- Mazzie Designs
- Nickerson Wood Works
- Paradise Pastures
- Pepperly Co
- Rise Crystal Jewelry
- Tastefully Simple
- The Crafty Ladies
- The Trendy Trailer
- Whimsy Love
- Wild Love and Co
- Wild Sprinkle Cupcakes
- Zipease
