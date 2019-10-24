Local medical tattoo artist helps breast cancer survivors who have had mastectomies

WALLA WALLA, WA - Donna Sabey received her breast cancer diagnosis over 20 years ago. Recovery meant endless treatments, visits to doctor's offices, and a double mastectomy.

"It was just skin and scars. There was nothing there," Donna said.

Even after reconstruction, she didn't recognize the person looking at her in the mirror anymore.

"It didn't turn me on at at all. It just was embarrassing for me," Donna said.

Reconstruction also meant losing her areolas. Over the past 20 years, she accepted she would probably never feel like herself again--until she met Marianne Ornelas, a micropigmentation specialist in Walla Walla.

"You know, I knew it was going to be a big impact on people but I didn't realize it was going to be big to the point where their lives literally change," Marianne said.

Marianne specializes in giving medical tattoos, including areolas. For breast cancer survivors, she does it for free.

"They didn't choose to get breast cancer. So I just wanted to give back somehow," Marianne said.

Because there is such a high need for the service, it's often done on a volunteer basis. Marianne recently started training artists throughout the region, including the Tri-Cities.

"When she finished doing them and I got to look at them, I was so thrilled and ecstatic... now I can say, 'I got me back!" Donna said.

In addition to areolas, Marianne can also cover burns, stretch marks, cleft lips, and self harm scars. She is located at the Ink Institute in Walla Walla inside the Macy's building. The address is 38 East Main Street Suite #105. You can contact her through Instagram (username @inkinstitute.) Her website can be found here.