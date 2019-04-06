KENNEWICK, WA- It has been three years since the tragic passing of Gage Percifield. Gage passed away before his second birthday back in 2016. Now his mother Lisa plans on honoring her son by donating to Washington Elementary the school Gage would have attended next year.

"I'll donate to the kinder classes not just one specific class or one specific teacher but the whole kinder group," said Percifield.

Lisa plans on donating school supplies or any other materials the grade needs. She hopes to do this all the way up to what would have been Gage's senior year.

"This is all to keep his memory alive." said Percifield. "I feel that as long as I do things in his memory and his name it will keep him alive,"