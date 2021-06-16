PASCO, WA - Katrina Jackson has been baking since she was a child. but says it’s an art form she let go of when her family and career took off- that is until the pandemic hit.
"I was like I’m gonna start it back up, I’m gonna take some time for myself, and I’m gonna do something I’m passionate about and I love," she told NBC Right Now.
And Jackson hasn’t looked back since. In just the past year she managed to create a variety of multitier cakes for her friends and family. From apple shaped goods to Wonder Woman treats, and even tasty creations decorated with wine bottles- there’s nothing she cant’ do.
"They’re like we just want this kind of cake, do whatever you want, and that’s where actually a lot of it comes from. Thankfully a lot of my friends and family trust me enough to be like do whatever you want, you’re the baker, and that’s when I can really show my passion for what I love," said Jackson.
And now a world wide baking competition The Greatest Baker has taken notice. In fact Katrina is currently in the quarter finals, beating out at least 13,000 other hopefuls, but she needs your help to make it to the next round.
You can Jackson her take home the big prize of $20,000 and a feature in Bake From Scratch magazine by voting for Katrina online at:
www.Greatest Baker dot .com/2021/katrina-jackson
"If I win this competition it’s something I can take further and open my own bakery here in the Tri-Cities, and really just grow and expand with it... And so, it's something I’m crossing my fingers for," Jackson said.