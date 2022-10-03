Local movie 'All Sorts' available on streaming services

GRANGER, Wash. - A critically-acclaimed movie made in Washington by a Granger resident, "All Sorts," will be available on multiple streaming platforms October 5 following a six-month theatrical tour. The quirky, office comedy with a magical twist is writer-director J. Rick Castañeda’s second feature film, inspired by his time working in a law office.
“The film is a very positive story about love, friendship, and finding magic in a dim, drab place,” said Castañeda. “The aim is to get people to look at their world in a different way.”
For the last six months, the film was screened at 161 theaters across the country, starting with a sold-out red carpet premiere at the Fairchild Cinemas in Richland.
“We’ve had some amazing conversations with arthouse theater owners,” said Castañeda. “It’s a totally different world now, and I think our unique movie about an underground office filing competition really seemed to hook everyone’s attention.”
“All Sorts” was filmed in the Yakima Valley in 2018, with locals consisting of the majority of the cast and crew. You might recognize some locations in the movie, like the Toppenish Middle School auditorium and Miner’s Burgers.
It tells the story of Diego, played by Eli Vargas, a lonely data entry clerk, new at a strange company. He meets a fast folder filer, June, played by Greena Park, who becomes his companion in an adventure into the underworld ground of championship folder filing, according to the press release from production company Vibrant Penguin.
Watch the trailer:
“All Sorts” will be available to buy and rent on Amazon, GooglePlay, Vimeo and Apple TV.
