Local music store feels effects of Covid-19

RICHLAND, WA- Music Unlimited is a music store and instrument repair shop located in Richland. Its two main employees are Dick and Rhonda Ward, who began running the shop in 2011.
"We are the epitome of a mom and pop shop."
Coronavirus has impacted local businesses in a big way, and Music Unlimited has felt the effects. They're trying to remain open until they're told that they're not allowed to do so anymore.
"We're waiting for the other shoe to drop, if it does. If they decide we're going to be closed.. if they government says that we're closed, we're closed."
Until then, they will keep their doors open to help their customers with whatever they need. With a lot of people at home due to Covid-19, Dick says it's a perfect time to dive into the world of music.
"<It would be a good time to do it. You have free time, you need to separate yourself from other people and have your own personal space, and no better way to do it than with learning an instrument or if you haven't played it in a while, picking it back up and playing it again."