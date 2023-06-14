TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Local non-profit "Lovin Me 911" was created in hopes of fighting hate and promoting self-love. The founder, Charelle Woods, wanted to create an organization that encouraged everyone to not only love the skin that they are in but to also give back to the community through fundraising.
"I want to normalize people looking different. So, I decided to put on a body positivity fashion show. We aren't just displaying the clothing but also the body that is in the clothing" said Charelle Woods, Founder of Lovin Me 911.
Lovin Me 911 is hosting several fundraising events throughout the summer:
Community yard sale on July 1st at 2912 N 65th Place in Pasco from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Car wash on August 12th at Ace Hardware in Richland from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
"Love spreads no matter how you say it. If it just a little quote that you wear on your chest or on your back it can change the whole atmosphere in a room" said Charelle Woods, Founder of Lovin Me 911.
Mission Statement: Lovin Me 911 is a non-profit organization founded by Charelle L. Woods in 2022.Our mission is to promote body positivity, self-love and interpretation of art through clothing. We celebrate, encourage, and support all women and men regardless of size, color, or gender expressing themselves through clothing without judgment. Our goal is to devalue stereotypes and the body shaming which is emphasized in mainstream media and our community. We do this by using empowering photos and a body positivity fashion show. We believe in giving back to our local community by donating the proceeds from our events to an organization that serves our community. Lovin Me 911 is more than a non- profit, we are a movement!
