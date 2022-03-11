KENNEWICK —
The non-profit Healing Hands Project is sending around 2,600 feminine hygiene kits to Ukrainian refugees currently in Poland. The non-profit is owned by the New U Women’s Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick and aims to improve women’s rights, quality of life and menstrual health.
Through a partnership with the humanitarian agency International Medical Corps, the Healing Hands Project is sending feminine hygiene products and other goods with the kit that are also in high demand.
While shipping would originally have cost $19,000, negotiations and community donations have made the efforts significantly cheaper.
For information on how to donate, check here. All donations go toward buying and shipping products needed by Ukrainian women.
