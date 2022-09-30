Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
H3 is six weeks long, with sessions each week covering new skills. Lessons include horse anatomy and grooming, body language and safety, proper tacking and basic riding techniques. An H3 day is meant to be a day to unwind, completely free to those who qualify. The first program begins October 4. Space is limited. You can apply online or call 509-412-0112 for more information.
