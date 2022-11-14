Local nonprofits will earn grant funding at Celebration of Philanthropy event

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 3 Rivers Community Foundation is hosting its inaugural Celebration of Philanthropy event at the Red Lion Columbia Center on December 8, where local nonprofits will receive grant award checks. In total, nearly $270,000 will be distributed across 59 awards, according to the press release from 3RCF.
“We are thrilled to invite the community to celebrate with us,” said 3RCF CEO Abbey Cameron. “These grants are made possible by both legacy donors who are part of our endowment in addition to one-time donations. Our generous donors understand the powerful impact of pooling resources and their kindness is amazing.”
Any 501c3 in Benton or Franklin county could apply for grant funding. The 3RCF Board of Directors then reviewed the applications and interviewed the organizations in order to ensure the funding “goes as far as possible,” according to the press release.
The Celebration of Philanthropy event will begin at 5 p.m. with an appetizer buffet and refreshments. The grant award ceremony will start at 5:45 p.m. lasting through 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets online for $25 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.