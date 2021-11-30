YAKIMA, WA - Roots Nursery and Landscape worked with two tree farmers in the state. A lot of trees were damaged from the heat and wildfires over the summer said owner, Bryan Johnson.
Johnson said he was still able to be selective in his pickings. He said his Nordmann and Noble Fir trees last longer, smell better and are more flame resistant.
"We got the best trees in town, hands down," said Johnson.
Trees start at 55 dollars and go up from there, depending on size and fullness. Johnson said they have something for everybody.
"We got trees that are small, got trees that are big, bushy trees, we got Charlie Brown trees, layered trees," said Johnson.
To find your perfect tree, Johnson said to come early, especially if you want a taller one. He said they already sold 200 trees this week alone.
Roots Nursery and Landscape also sells premade and DIY wreaths. They are located at 6710 Tieton Drive in Yakima.