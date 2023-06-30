SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -

RAÍCES a local community organization founded by, Chelsea Dimas, is organizing an "All Out for Pride Solidarity March" on Saturday July 1st, 2023.

This is in response to Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma's comment at June 12th's city council meeting where he refused to sign a proclamation for pride month this year because pride is too "divisive".

"The month of June is pride month and I have been requested to make a Declaration on behalf of the city and I have declined doing that. That's not because I'm opposed to anyone but its rather because this is probably the most divisive subject we can talk about in this country today" said Dean Broersma, Sunnyside Mayor.

RAÍCES started a petition after that June 12th meeting to have Mayor Broersma sign a pride proclamation. The petition itself has received over 150 signatures from community members who are upset about the situation.

"(the march) its about representation. That's one of the biggest reasons why we started organizing these events, not just pride but other community events that made people feel included" said Chelsea Dimas, RAÍCES Founder.

"I may agree or disagree or someone else might agree or disagree with any other person in this room. However, that does not make for any kind of excuse to take away or discriminate against anyone's basic human rights" said Dean Broersma, Sunnyside Mayor.

NonStop Local reached out to both the mayors office and the Sunnyside City Hall for a comment and didn't hear back.

The All Out with Pride Solidarity March starts at the parking lot corner of Sakuras and Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside. The march will follow the lower Yakima Valley pathway, which is about 1 point 6 miles. Water and light snacks will be provided for those interested in marching and everyone is welcome.

"I just want to wish everyone, including those who aren't quite ready to celebrate pride with us. I want to say happy pride and I hope that one day you will join us in these marches and at these events because I think our allies are critical to all of this and we just want to create a safe and welcoming environment for everybody" said Chelsea Dimas, RAÍCES Founder.