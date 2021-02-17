KENNEWICK, WA – The Association of Washington Business, in partnership with the Tri‐City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Washington State University Tri‐Cities, and Columbia Basin College, has launched a new online portal connecting employers and students for internship opportunities.
CBC President Rebekah Woods says the free portal provides students with valuable workplace opportunities that can, in many cases, also provide college credit.
“This portal gives every community in our state, and every student in our state, an equal opportunity for internships,” said Kris Johnson, President & CEO of AWB. “As Washington rebuilds back to a stronger economy, we require a skilled, trained, and educated workforce."
The Washington Workforce Portal is a statewide platform that serves to connect students across Washington with employers across Washington; providing real‐world learning experiences while building our workforce. The Tri‐Cities is one of two locations in Washington where the project is being piloted. A similar pilot project is underway in Spokane.
“As the largest business organization in the region, we're enthusiastic about the Portal, because there are clearly benefits for participating businesses,” said TCRCC President & CEO, Lori Mattson. “Some of [the benefits] include: A cost‐effective way for businesses to evaluate potential employees, access to enthusiastic students who infuse new ideas, short‐term talent to assist current employees, and personal satisfaction in helping students progress in their career path."
“Every day, 10,000 Baby Boomers are retiring and need to be replaced by the next generation of workforce,” Johnson continued. “[The Washington Workforce Portal] is really about solving the talent challenges right now, right here.”