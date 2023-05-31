PENDLETON, Ore.- The Wildhorse Foundation has announced its grant recipients for the first quarter of 2023.
According to the Wildhorse Foundation 69 applications were received and 38 organization are being awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $16,000 to be used for public health, safety, the arts, education, restoration, preservation, environmental protection and cultural activities.
Local organizations receiving Wildhorse Foundation grants:
- Blue Mountain Community Foundation, Walla Walla: $8,000 for public school field trips.
- Boardman Fire and Rescue District, Boardman, OR: $14,324 for an airway management project.
- Cardinals Nest, Waitsburg, WA: $1,742 for the "What's fishy about your local environment" project.
- Color our Community on Awareness, Walla Walla: $1,000 for the Juneteenth Jubilee 2023.
- Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Dayton, WA: $16,000 for emergency response for patrol.
- Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton, OR: $8,000 for traditional arts workshops.
- CTUIR Department of Education, Pendleton, OR: $$8,800 for the Feathers for our Future program.
- CTUIR Department of Public Safety, Pendleton, OR: $8,000 for Prevent Homeless Pets.
- Happy Canyon Foundation, Pendleton, OR: $16,000 for the Happy Canyon Metal Wings repainting project.
- Kennewick Grid Kids, Kennewick, WA: $12,000 for the 2023 season.
- Meadowood Springs Speech and Hearing Camp, Pendleton, OR: $7,600 for speech therapy camp.
- Pioneer Relief Nursery, Pendleton, OR: $16,000 for nursery expansion.
- Salvation Army Pendleton Corps, Pendleton, OR: $16,000 for the Community hunger, thirst and utility support program.
- Stepping Stones Alliance, Hermiston, OR: $16,000 for transportation.
- Umatilla County Soil and Water Conservation District, Pendleton, OR: $16,000 for Umatilla County bank restoration and river resiliency guidebook.
- Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Pendleton, OR: $16,000 for fire and EMS equipment.
- Walla Walla Symphony, Walla Walla, WA: $2,000 for Rock Camp 2023.
- Walla Walla Valley Bands, Walla Walla, WA: $5,154 for band sound and video equipment.
- Willow Creek Park District, Heppner, OR: $16,000 for a water park rebuild.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.