GLEED, WA- Cherry picking can be an experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Moon Blossom Cherries Yakima U-pick farm makes the cherry picking experience even better as the season comes to an end.

Moon Blossom Cherries prides themselves on teaching children where the fruit comes from.

"This is where you get it when they come back and their hands are black and their faces are all smushed up and they have it dripping down their shirts, it's like done I've done my job," said Greg Strutner, Owner, Moon Blossom Cherries.

Besides growing cherries, Greg Strutner and his wife Barbara love to meet people who drive hours to come to their farm.

When people go to the farm it it's all about the experience. Getting strapped in, given cold water and, a clean bucket.

"You are taking food and are putting it in a dirty bucket that would tick me off so I wouldn't expect anything less from my customers," said Strutnam

The Strutnam's have the best tips on how to best enjoy cherries.

Strutnam said "if you put them on ice you won't believe the difference it's like night and day."

Moon Blossom Cherries Yakima is open Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday and Sunday.