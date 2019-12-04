TRI-CITIES, WA - Papa John's Pizza Tri-Cities is celebrating "Employee Appreciation" day on Wednesday, December 4!

From 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 50% of every sale from the 4 locally-owned Papa John's locations will be given back to the stores' team members.

Papa John's Pizza Tri-Cities says: "We have a great team that works very hard every day to provide our amazing customers a better pizza. We hope that you will join us on December 4th by buying a pizza, sides and drinks to provide something extra for this great team."