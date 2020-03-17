RICHLAND, WA - For the health and safety of staff and customers, Malley's have implemented a strict curbside service that will allow the customer to receive and pick up their order. All of this will happen while customers remain in their car.
Customers will call when they are there and a staff member will greet them and will happily bring your Rx or OTC and supplement order to you.
They can process your credit card securely without handling the card. Their system also allows for the tokenization (secure storage of credit cards). They say that they discourage cash at this time although if that is the only means of payment, they will accept it and bring change to customers if needed. They will also continue to accept checks in the exact amount.
You can use the Rx local app to request your refill or send a text.