PASCO, WA - Pasco police are looking for a suspect who burglarized the Dutch Bros. Coffee stand in the 6600 block of Burden Blvd. early Tuesday morning; a crime that may be connected to other coffee shop burglaries in the Tri-Cities around the same time.
Pasco police say at around 3 a.m., the suspect broke the coffee stand's glass with a hammer and took a register, cash drawers and two iPads. He looked like a man in his early 20s, had his face covered and was wearing a hoodie-type jacket. The register, cash drawers, and some change were recovered from the Big Cross parking area off Road 36 near Argent. Anyone with information is asked to call PPD.
PPD says Dutch Bros. staff also reported that their Kennewick shop was burglarized shortly afterward at about 3:56 a.m., and that surveillance video shows a black Honda (possibly the same car as the Pasco burglary) and a female suspect.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a burglary also happened at the coffee shop at 397 and Haney Rd. The shop's window was also broken out and several items were taken. Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call 735-6555.
A handful of other coffee stands were also burglarized, and PPD says they may be connected.