TRI-CITIES, WA- Multiple Tri-Cities police chiefs have spoken out about the response to the death if George Floyd and many others from police.
Richland Police Chief, John Bruce:
“I have been thinking about what to say about this incident. I have watched the videos that have been made available to the public. I have read numerous articles about it. My disclaimer is that we do not have all of the information but these are not the actions of a professional police officer. I am sickened by the incident and more bothered that other officers were present and took no action on behalf of George Floyd.
I would expect that given a similar situation in Richland; the outcome would be completely different. Many of you have heard me talk about procedural justice and being more transparent with and to our community. The first tenet of procedural justice is fairness. I believe that we should treat all people fairly. I believe that your training has taught you to constantly reevaluate the situation and adjust as necessary. I hope that given a similar situation, that a fellow officer would have the courage to say that’s enough, he is no longer resisting. Our role is to take enforcement actions against the suspect(s) and sometimes that is physical. But once they are under control and in our custody, our role has to change to their protector. We have to ensure that they are presented to the court for the rest of the criminal justice system.
If anyone has watched the video(s) and do not have a problem with the action taken by those officers, you need to reevaluate your career choice.”
Pasco Police Chief, Ken Roske:
"As I did many years ago, all police officers take an oath to protect their community. The death of Mr. Floyd is of course tragic. As a professional law enforcement officer, I am deeply concerned by what I saw in the video and the actions of the police officers captured in the video. The actions of the police officers involved are not consistent with the training, policies, values, and high standards of the Pasco Police Department. While I am disturbed by what I have seen, I am also encouraged that justice is taking a swift course, and I believe that everyone should be afforded due process of law.
The Pasco Police Department has taken great strides to include our community as we improve our policies and training to ensure a culture of dignity and respect. We believe in engaging with our community to ensure transparency and strengthen their confidence. The actions of officers we have seen in the video do not remotely define the vast majority of police officers serving in communities around the country, and certainly not those of the Pasco Police Department."