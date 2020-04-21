SZ

TRI-CITIES,WA- Pasco, Kennewick and Richland Police are advising drivers to be careful driving through school zones. Police said schools are closed, but zones are still 20 miles per hour. School zones across the Tri-Cities are still using the crossings for breakfast or lunch distributions. The lights will be flashing from  10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.

