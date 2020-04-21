TRI-CITIES,WA- Pasco, Kennewick and Richland Police are advising drivers to be careful driving through school zones. Police said schools are closed, but zones are still 20 miles per hour. School zones across the Tri-Cities are still using the crossings for breakfast or lunch distributions. The lights will be flashing from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Local police departments advise drivers to slow down in school zones for lunch pickup hours
