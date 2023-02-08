WASHINGTON, D.C.-
President Biden delivered his State of the Union speech on February 7 and local politicians have commented and released statements on the content of the address.
Congresswoman Kim Schrier (D-WA): “It is an honor to attend tonight’s State of the Union address. This address comes at a time of global uncertainty with many families still struggling to make ends meet, purchase goods like groceries and gas, and afford child care."
"I am hoping to hear President Biden address our national security as well as issues like bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, lowering costs for American families, creating jobs, protecting a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, and helping our Veterans."
Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA): "In just the two years under the Biden Administration, our nation is struggling from record-high inflation, increased energy and food costs, rising crime, a crisis at our southern border, fentanyl plaguing our communities, and the Chinese Communist Party infiltrating our farmland, our culture, and our skies."
"The American people are sick and tired of the failed policies and weak leadership from President Biden, his administration, and his Party. This Congress, I will continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable for the people of Central Washington and fight for common-sense policies to get our nation back on track."
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR): "The President is absolutely right that the tax system in America is deeply unfair. There's one set of rules that applies to people like nurses and firefighters who work for a living, and there's another set of rules that lets billionaires pay what they want and when they want. It's long past time to fix that unfairness."
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA): "Tonight the President gave a strong speech about American opportunities ahead. The bills we passed-the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, the Inflation Reduction Act-deliver historic investments in our infrastructure, manufacturing, science and innovation."
"We must build on that progress and turn those investments into real solutions that will make our nation and our manufacturers competitive, bring more good-paying jobs back to America, and build a resilient economy for the future."
