YAKIMA, Wash. - With temperatures in Yakima and Tri-cities hitting over 100 degrees, the usage of air conditioners has energy consumption is at an all time high.
However, local power companies like Pacific Power and Benton PUD said power outages caused by the heat are unlikely because they've prepared the grid to handle the extra energy usage.
A Spokesperson for Pacific Power Brandon Zero said the company does regular maintenance and upgrades on their power lines to make sure everything is up to date. Newer technology helps prevent most outages.
"We're able to deliver the always-on energy that our customers expect," Zero said. "Occasionally, there are isolated outages and the heat makes that more likely but Pacific Power is prepared to handle these instances when they develop."
The Energy Advisor at Benton PUD Kevin Fischer said they haven't had a black out caused by the heat in years.
"Typically, we shouldn't have a power outage during the heat," Fischer said. "Last year, when we had this extreme heat we didn't have a power outage. Typical power outages are caused by maybe a squirrel jumping into a transformer or substation or car hitting a pole."
However, if an outage does happen, both companies have crews standing by and ready to fix the problem.
While an outage is unlikely, that doesn't mean the power grid should be pushed to its limits. Both power companies still recommend cutting down on energy consumption, especially during the day.
"It correlates with the hottest part of the day," Zero said. "People are running appliances, people are at work, industries are still functioning so there's a high demand on the grid."
Zero recommends closing your blinds, limiting how much you open and close your doors and not running several appliances at once.
Fischer also recommends setting your air conditioner to around 72 to 78 degrees because it will be running for longer periods of time. He said your AC likely won't keep your house at the lower temperature you want it at for long periods. He said it's smart to leave the temperature a little higher and circulate cold air with fans. He said this could also help you save money on your energy bill.
The Service Manager at All Seasons Heating and Cooling Rick Killion said keeping up with your air conditioner's routine maintenance is also important so it isn't working as hard and doesn't break during hotter weather.
"Routine maintenance is a very good idea because we can catch the little things like capacitors and bad contactors and things, plus keeping everything clean," Killion said.
The number one thing you want to do to keep your AC working is cleaning it's filter and outside box. Build up could cause your AC to stop working.
Routine maintenance could make the difference between having to buy a $20 part for your AC or a huge repair bill.
You can report power outages for Pacific Power or Benton PUD on their websites.
